J.K. Dobbins Back in Full Pads Tuesday
J.K. Dobbins was back in full pads Tuesday as he continues working through the soft-tissue issue that cut short his Aug. 10 practice. Dobbins was already back doing individual drills the next day and practiced again Wednesday, then returned Monday during Denver's non-padded session. So this hasn't turned into a long absence. He ran for 772 yards and four touchdowns on 153 carries in 10 games last season before a foot injury sent him to injured reserve after Week 10. Denver re-signed him to a two-year deal in March, and Dobbins is still listed first on the Broncos' initial unofficial depth chart ahead of RJ Harvey. Rookie Jonah Coleman is in the mix, too, after a good start to camp. Tuesday's full-pads appearance is another good sign for Dobbins, but there still hasn't been confirmation that he's back to a completely normal workload. That's the next thing to watch.
Source: Chris Tomasson
Source: Chris Tomasson