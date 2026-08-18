Garrett Wilson Returns From Illness on Tuesday
Garrett Wilson (illness) returned to training camp practice on Tuesday after sitting out on Monday due to an illness, according to Al Iannazzone of Newsday. Wilson took part in the team's preseason opener last Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching two of his three targets for 32 yards while playing 11 offensive snaps. It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will suit up for the second preseason contest this Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Going into his fifth year in the NFL, the former 10th overall pick from Ohio State is the Jets' unquestioned WR1 in a new offense led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Wilson has never had high-end QB play in his first four years in the league, but he has produced three 1,000-yard seasons in his three healthy campaigns. He played in only seven games in 2025 due to an injury, finishing with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson is an obvious bounce-back candidate in 2026 if he plays a full season, and he should have a solid fantasy floor as a WR2 target.
Source: Newsday - Al Iannazzone
Source: Newsday - Al Iannazzone