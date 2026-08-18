Jalen McMillan Returns to Practice After Multi-Week Absence
Jalen McMillan (knee) is back at practice on Tuesday, working in pads after missing almost two weeks with a sore knee. Head coach Todd Bowles had shared with the media on Monday that the third-year receiver was considered day-to-day, and with McMillan back in action a day later, he will look to pick back up where he left off in what had been reported as a solid start to training camp. Injuries have unfortunately become a major piece of McMillan's story, missing 13 games in 2025 after suffering a serious neck injury in the preseason, but when he's on the field, he's been a fantasy difference-maker, topping 14 half-PPR points in six of his last nine games. At RotoBaller's WR59, McMillan offers underrated value from the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report