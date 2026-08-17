Mitchell Trubisky Evaluated for Bicep Injury
Mitchell Trubisky (bicep) left practice early on Monday and is undergoing further evaluation for a bicep injury, head coach Robert Saleh told Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. "I think we're good, but I'm the eternal optimist," Saleh said. It sounds like the injury isn't a major cause for concern, but we'd expect the Titans to still exercise caution with his workload over the next few days. Barring a surprise, he will open the regular season as Tennessee's No. 2 quarterback behind Cam Ward. Trubisky hasn't seen meaningful starter reps since the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Steelers, when he totaled 287 pass attempts, eight passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Trubisky can be left on waivers in all fantasy leagues as long as he remains in a backup role.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt