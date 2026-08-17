Jadarian Price a Full-Go for Majority of Monday's Reps
Jadarian Price (lower body) was back at training camp practice on Monday and took most of the reps, according to Seahawks reporter Brian Nemhauser. It was a non-contact session for the Seahawks on Monday, but it is still progress for the 22-year-old, who should be fully ready for the start of the 2026 regular season in early September. After being rested in the preseason opener on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys, Price could be cleared to get some work this Sunday in the second preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans. Zach Charbonnet (knee) is not going to be ready for the start of the regular season, which puts Price in position to be a key contributor in Seattle's backfield right away. George Holani will also have a role, but Price's explosiveness and big-play ability should make him the more attractive short- and long-term fantasy option at the RB position. It might be tough for Price to carve out a big pass-catching role, but with enough early down work, he should be a nice low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex target in upcoming fantasy drafts.
Source: Brian Nemhauser
Source: Brian Nemhauser