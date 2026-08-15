William Byron Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond

Aug 15, 2026, 3:11 PM ET
The Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets were all over the board in qualifying at Richmond Raceway on Friday evening, ending up fifth, 13th, 25th, and 30th. The driver leading the way? William Byron in the No. 24 Chevrolet, who will roll off the starting grid from row three on Saturday night. Surprisingly enough, Richmond Raceway hasn't been an amazing track for Willy B. He does have a third-place finish to his credit here (back in 2022), but in 14 career starts at the track, he has just three top-10 finishes, and over the last two here, the No. 24 Chevrolet has been a high-teens car at best. Finish-wise, Byron ended up 12th and 13th in those two races. He will have good track position to start the race on Saturday night, though, and Byron wasn't awful in practice. Still, with the way Hendrick Motorsports is running right now, a top 10 day might be the ceiling for William Byron on Saturday night. He's not a very attractive DFS option this weekend ($9.2K on DraftKings). --Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace