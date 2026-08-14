Cardinals Promote Top Outfield Prospect Joshua Baez to Major Leagues
Joshua Baez to the major leagues. Baez has enjoyed a dominant showing at the Triple-A level and is finally being rewarded with a promotion to The Show. Baez has spent the entire 2026 season at the Triple-A level, where he has flashed elite power and speed upside. Across 103 games with the Memphis Redbirds, the No. 44-ranked prospect in the sport (per MLB.com) has held a .256/.328/.573 line with 22 doubles, 34 home runs, and 21 stolen bases. Last summer, Baez hit just 20 home runs but swiped 54 bags over 117 games shared between High-A and Double-A. While his hefty 29.6% K% could translate to some going pains in the majors, his five-category profile makes him a top waiver wire target across all formats ahead of his debut.
Source: Jim Bowden
Source: Jim Bowden