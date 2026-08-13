Mookie Betts is Absent on Thursday
Mookie Betts is out of the starting lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fantasy managers don't need to panic as this appears to be a routine rest day for Betts. He finally appears to be turning a corner with the bat after going 6-for-11 with two home runs and three RBI during their last series versus the Kansas City Royals. Miguel Rojas will cover shortstop and bat sixth versus left-hander Shane Drohan on Thursday. Fantasy managers should expect Betts back in the lineup on Friday, and hopefully, a day off won't cool him down at the plate.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com