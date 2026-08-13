Rookie Catcher Rafael Flores Jr. Breaks Out With Two Homers, Six RBI
Rafael Flores Jr. had a game to remember in the team's 13-1 beatdown of the hosting Miami Marlins on Thursday. Flores, batting out of the nine-hole for Pittsburgh, went 2-for-5 at the plate with two three-run home runs and two strikeouts. It was just Flores' 20th game in the big leagues after debuting in 2025 in Pittsburgh by playing seven games. The 25-year-old right-handed-hitting backstop came into Thursday's contest in Miami with a .200 average (5-for-25) with a homer, two RBI, six walks, and seven strikeouts in 12 games with the Bucs in 2026. Flores came into the game with just one hit in his last 15 at-bats in his previous eight games, and although his performance on Thursday was a big one, it's unlikely to boost his playing time dramatically as the primary backup to Henry Davis with Endy Rodriguez (hip) currently on the 10-day injured list. Per MLB Pipeline, Flores is the Pirates' No. 21-ranked prospect.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com