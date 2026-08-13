Mike Trout Heating Up After July Power Outage
Mike Trout is hitting .240/.386/.447 with 20 home runs, 44 RBI, 68 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. The oft-injured slugger has spent time on the injury list once again this year, but he's stayed healthy outside of a hamstring strain that caused him to miss about three weeks right before the All-Star break. Trout may have still been feeling the effects of the hamstring injury immediately after his return, as he hit just one home run in the month of July. However, the 35-year-old has begun to turn it on of late, logging two home runs, five RBI, and two stolen bases across his last 26 plate appearances. Trout's barrel rate is down from his peak but remains elite at 16.7%, and his 18.0% walk rate keeps his production floor extremely high. As long as he can stay on the field the rest of the way, Trout profiles as a high-upside power source for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller