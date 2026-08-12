Cody Bellinger Runs Bases Again at Yankee Stadium
Cody Bellinger (hamstring) was seen running the bases on Wednesday for the second straight day at Yankee Stadium to test out his injured left hamstring, according to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record. Bellinger hasn't been running at full speed, but he's close. The left-handed slugger has already taken on-field batting practice and done some shagging work in the outfield, and he appears to be nearing a minor-league rehab assignment as he tries to return since landing on the 10-day injured list in late July with a hamstring strain. Barring a setback once Bellinger plays in minor-league games, he could return to the Yankees' starting lineup by late August or early September. The 31-year-old former MVP and three-time All-Star is a lineup regular in the Bronx when he's healthy, and he'll be returning to a .259/.350/.420 slash line with a .770 OPS, 11 home runs, 53 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. Bellinger's second year with the Yanks certainly has not been as fruitful as his first, when he hit 29 homers, drove in 98 runs, and stole 13 bases in 152 regular-season games.
Source: The Bergen Record - Pete Caldera
Source: The Bergen Record - Pete Caldera