Jack Wenninger Struggling, 2026 Debut in Jeopardy
Jack Wenninger's chances of making a 2026 debut are fading fast after the right-hander yielded six earned runs in back-to-back starts, allowing three home runs in one of those contests and conceding seven walks, one hit-by-pitch, and three wild pitches over 8 2/3 innings pitched (11 strikeouts) in all. The right-hander started the year strong, posting a 1.08 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and a 14.5 percent K-BB% over his first seven starts, but has recorded a 6.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, and a 6.4 percent K-BB% over his last 10 appearances. The Mets' ninth-ranked prospect will get a chance to right the ship in his next start on Wednesday for Syracuse, but as far as fantasy is concerned, the 24-year-old is off the stash radar in redraft leagues until further notice.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com