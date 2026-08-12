Shane Drohan Remains an Appealing Waiver Wire Target Despite Recent Struggles
Shane Drohan has recorded a 6-4 record with a 3.87 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 93 strikeouts. The 27-year-old has run into some struggles of late, allowing 13 earned runs across his last 17 innings (three starts). However, Drohan has had an impressive first year in the big leagues overall. He's done a nice job of both limiting walks (7.2% walk rate) and home runs (0.87 HR/9). Drohan's 23.8% strikeout rate is not eye-popping, but it's a solid mark for a left-hander with his profile and versatile pitch mix. He's also gone at least six innings in five out of his last six starts, which gives him an excellent chance to rack up wins while pitching for the Brewers. Even amidst his recent rough patch, Drohan is worth targeting on the waiver wire as a starting pitcher streamer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller