Shane McClanahan Making Rehab Start on Tuesday
Shane McClanahan (back) is scheduled to take the ball for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. It's good to see the southpaw getting back on the mound. McClanahan has been sidelined since the end of July due to back tightness. The expectation is that McClanahan will require one or two more rehab starts to build up his stamina before returning to the Rays rotation. Barring any setbacks, fantasy managers should expect McClanahan to return before the end of August. He should take over Griffin Jax's (elbow) spot in the rotation, with him recently landing on the shelf.
Source: Durham Bulls
Source: Durham Bulls