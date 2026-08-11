Cam Cannarella Looking Comfortable at Triple-A
Cam Cannarella has settled in at Triple-A Jacksonville, now batting .298 with five doubles and a home run in 16 games so far for the Jumbo Shrimp. The Marlins' seventh-ranked prospect also owns a stellar .429 on-base percentage thanks to an 18.6 percent walk rate, and he's also utilized his elite speed to the tune of six steals in six attempts. The Clemson product has surged through the Miami system since being drafted last year, cruising through High-A and Double-A already this year on his way to Triple-A. The chances of Cannarella having a fantasy impact in 2026 are slim, especially with fellow outfield prospects Kemp Alderman and Jonathan Long looming, and given the fact that the left-handed slugger isn't on the 40-man roster, but with the potential to be a multi-category contributor, he's a name worth watching in redraft leagues. The 22-year-old's dynasty arrow still points way up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com