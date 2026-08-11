Carlos Rodon to Make Another Rehab Start
Carlos Rodon (elbow) will make another minor-league rehab start on either Thursday or Friday. In his first rehab start on Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Rodon allowed three runs with two walks in 2 2/3 innings pitched. He was only able to throw 46 pitches over the weekend, so the Yankees want to get the veteran southpaw a little bit more stretched out before reinstating him from the 15-day injured list to rejoin the big-league starting rotation. Rodon is recovering from left-elbow inflammation after also getting a late start to the 2026 season following surgery last October to have loose bodies removed from his elbow. When available this year, the three-time All-Star has been solid for fantasy managers, going 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA (3.44 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 52 strikeouts and 26 walks in 46 1/3 innings across his nine starts. Rodon's career-high 13.4% walk rate isn't pretty, but he still has the swing-and-miss stuff to make a difference down the stretch if he can bounce back from his latest elbow injury. He's rostered in over 80% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Talkin' Yanks
Source: Talkin' Yanks