Shane McClanahan to Throw Another Sim Game Soon
Shane McClanahan (back) threw two "ups" in a simulated game last Thursday, Aug. 6, and is scheduled for another sim game of three "ups" in the coming days, according to president of baseball operations Erik Neander. McClanahan has been on the 15-day injured list since July 31 with mid-back tightness. Barring a setback, he could return to Tampa's starting rotation in mid-August, per MLB.com. If McClanahan looks good in his next sim game this week, the Rays may allow him to return to the big-league roster without going on a minor-league rehab assignment, although that would make him much more of a risk in fantasy in his first start back with the team. The 29-year-old southpaw and former first-rounder from the University of South Florida missed all of the 2024 and 2025 seasons due to multiple Tommy John procedures. In his return this year, he has gone 9-6 with a solid 3.09 ERA (3.35 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 91 strikeouts and 35 walks in 99 innings across 20 starts. McClanahan's strikeout rate is at a career-low 22.2%, but all things considered, it has been an encouraging return in his fourth MLB campaign.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com