George Springer Back in Monday's Lineup Against Red Sox
George Springer (shoulder) is serving as the designated hitter and is batting cleanup for Monday's series opener against the division-rival Boston Red Sox and right-hander Sonny Gray, per MLB.com. Springer was held out of the final two games of the series over the weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies due to a left-shoulder injury, but he's back in the starting nine to begin the new week against a pitcher with whom he is very familiar. The 36-year-old has hit .296 with a .943 OPS, two home runs, and five RBI in 27 career at-bats against Gray. Fantasy managers are hoping that will help Springer get out of a funk at the plate. In his first nine games in August, he's gone 6-for-27 (.222) with a .633 OPS, zero home runs, a double, a triple, two RBI, three runs, one steal, three walks, and five strikeouts in 30 plate appearances. The four-time All-Star turned back the clock in 2025 with 32 homers, 84 RBI, and 18 steals during the regular season, but he has come back to Earth in 2026 with a .234/.317/.396 slash line, 12 homers, 36 RBI, and eight steals in 88 games played.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com