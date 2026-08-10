Tyler Glasnow Goes Just 2 2/3 Innings in Second Rehab Start
Tyler Glasnow (back) went just 2 2/3 innings in his second minor-league rehab start on Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing an earned run on one hit while walking one and striking out two. Going into the outing, the Dodgers were hoping for Glasnow to throw three innings or 45 pitches. The hard-throwing 32-year-old threw 26 of his 47 pitches for strikes. Fantasy managers should expect Glasnow to make at least one more rehab start before the Dodgers consider reinstating him from the 60-day injured list. Barring a setback, he should be back in L.A.'s starting rotation before the end of August. Despite continued health issues, Glasnow should be rostered in most fantasy baseball leagues, even though he's made only seven starts in 2026. In his 39 2/3 innings pitched with the Dodgers, he's gone a perfect 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA (3.24 FIP) and 0.83 WHIP with 49 strikeouts and 13 walks. Glasnow's strikeout upside can be a difference-maker down the stretch in fantasy rotations.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com