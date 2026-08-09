Griffin Jax Lands on 15-Day Injured List
Griffin Jax (elbow) was placed on the 15-day Injured List on Sunday, according to Ryan Bass. Jax was scratched from his scheduled start against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. A day later, Jax heads to the shelf due to right elbow discomfort. He'll be eligible to return on August 21, but his exact timetable to return is unclear at the moment. In a corresponding move, right-hander Michael Grove was recalled from Triple-A Durham. It's uncertain at the moment who is going to replace Jax in the starting rotation. Fantasy managers should check back for a better timetable on Jax in the coming days.
Source: Ryan Bass
Source: Ryan Bass