Zac Veen Knocking on MLB Door Following Three-Home Run Effort
Zac Veen is coming off one of the most productive games of the minor league season at Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday with three homers and seven RBI in a five-hit effort. The 24-year-old outfielder is hitting .325 at Albuquerque this year with 24 homers and 87 RBI to go with 80 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. The 2020 first-round pick is producing on all levels this season and is looking like a future five-category fantasy contributor. The left-handed hitter is the No. 7 prospect in the Rockies' system and is looking like a must add as a stash candidate for the rest of this season. He has a 55-grade run tool with a 50-grade hit tool. He could be called up at any time and is ready to reward fantasy managers who take a shot on him the rest of the way.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball