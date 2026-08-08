Giancarlo Stanton Resumes Jogging
Giancarlo Stanton (calf) took part in some jogging on Friday as a way to reintroduce him to base running. The 36-year-old has been out of action since the end of April with what was diagnosed as a low-grade calf strain and has suffered through various setbacks and shutdown periods along the way. As such, the team has been cautious when handling his progress so as not to suffer any more setbacks and to have him and his bat ready for the playoffs. He did face live pitching last week when he went up against Carlos Rodón, signaling yet another step closer to a return. Still, with an extensive injury history such as his, coupled with the amount of time he has been away from action, it's hard to imagine him having much time left in the season to make an impact for fantasy baseball managers.
Source: Bryan Hoch
Source: Bryan Hoch