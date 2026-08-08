Jonathon Long Looks To Make Waves With New Organization in Majors
Jonathon Long is looking to jump-start his career after being traded to the Marlins from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. Long was productive this season for Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization, playing 99 games and hitting .283 with 12 homers and 62 RBI to go with 67 runs scored. Long has been assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville after coming over to the Marlins. He slots in as the No. 14 prospect with the Marlins and has a 55-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. The 24-year-old right-handed hitter can play first base or the outfield, giving him added versatility for a potential call-up to the Marlins. The Marlins have some decent outfield and first base depth but could look to Long for some added firepower with the bat this year. Long is a solid stash with a decent path to some playing time at the big league level.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball