Pitching Prospect Tanner McDougal Getting the Call From the White Sox
Tanner McDougal from Triple-A Charlotte, according to The Athletic's James Fegan. McDougal earned his first big-league call-up after going 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 44:21 K:BB in 36 2/3 innings pitched across 17 appearances (six starts) with High-A Winston-Salem and Charlotte. The 23-year-old began his pro career as a starter, but he has since been moved to a relief role after suffering a forearm injury last month. Like left-handed prospect Hagen Smith, who is also being called up from Charlotte, McDougal will most likely work in a relief role in his first taste of the big leagues, limiting his fantasy baseball value to deep dynasty/keeper leagues as a stash. McDougal, a former fifth-rounder in 2021, posted a 2.86 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with Charlotte, but he has surrendered six runs in 8 2/3 frames down on the farm since returning from his forearm injury. Smith is the much better prospect stash with more starting-pitching upside in the long-term.
Source: The Athletic - James Fegan
Source: The Athletic - James Fegan