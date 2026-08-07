Max Meyer to be Evaluated Next Week
Max Meyer (neck) appears to be making progress after being sidelined since late July. According to Christina De Nicola, Meyer will have his neck re-evaluated next week. The right-hander has been out for weeks due to a neck strain. Once he's cleared to throw, it's going to take time for Meyer to ramp up again. This season, Meyer owns a 2.68 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 121/41 K/BB ratio across 20 starts. He earned the first All-Star selection of his career with his outstanding pitching in the first half of the season. Fantasy managers should continue to hold Meyer and be hopeful for his return in the coming weeks.
Source: Christian De Nicola
Source: Christian De Nicola