Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Remains Out Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (hamstring) remains out of the starting lineup Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, marking his third straight absence. Guerrero last played Tuesday against the Houston Astros, going 0-for-3 with a walk before sitting Wednesday and Thursday. Manager John Schneider said earlier this week that Guerrero had been dealing with hamstring tightness but did not expect the issue to require a trip to the injured list. The 27-year-old is batting .259 with six home runs and 44 RBI this season. Kazuma Okamoto will start at first base Friday.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com