Chase Meidroth Hits Two Long Balls in Extra-Inning Loss to Boston
Chase Meidroth broke out in a big way in Thursday's wild 12-11 loss at Fenway Park to the Boston Red Sox by going 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot with two home runs, four RBI, two walks, and one strikeout to boost his season batting average to .275 and his OPS to .757. Both of Meidroth's homers were two-run shots, one in the third inning off lefty Ranger Suarez, and the other in the 10th inning off lefty Aroldis Chapman. It was nice to see from the 25-year-old, who was 4-for-21 in his last seven games. The 25-year-old former fourth-rounder from the University of San Diego is now hitting .275/.352/.405 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI, 67 runs scored, and two stolen bases across his 407 at-bats in 2026 in just his second year in the big leagues with the Pale Hose. So far in August, Meidroth has been hot, going 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers, four RBI, and five runs scored, making him a waiver-wire consideration for infield depth in deeper leagues. He's rostered in just 34% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com