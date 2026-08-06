Zac Veen a Worthy Stash Consideration Amid Power Surge
Zac Veen has been red-hot again at Triple-A Albuquerque, going 15-for-38 (.395) over his last eight games, with 11 of those 15 hits going for extra bases (five doubles, one triple, five home runs). The Rockies' top prospect, who also authored a 25-game hit streak earlier this year, is now slashing .315/.389/.603 with 21 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 96 games for the Isotopes. Unfortunately for Veen, Colorado seemingly has a glut of outfield depth at the moment, with a productive big league unit that includes recently-graduated prospect Cole Carrigg, along with fellow prospect Charlie Condon also waiting in the wings for a call-up. Still, Veen may have the edge over Condon the next time the team needs to fill a void in the outfield, as the left-handed hitter has already made his major league debut and is already on the 40-man roster. With the potential to contribute across multiple categories, the former ninth-overall draft pick is a worthy stash consideration who could be in position to help managers in the run-up to and in the fantasy playoffs in deeper 12+ team leagues if he were to get the call.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com