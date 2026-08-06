Willson Contreras Still Out Sick on Thursday
Willson Contreras (illness) remains out sick for Thursday's series finale at Fenway Park against the visiting Chicago White Sox, per MLB.com. Nick Sogard will make the start at first base for the BoSox and will hit leadoff against White Sox right-hander Luis Castillo. Contreras was feeling under the weather on Wednesday and left the contest early, and now he'll take a seat the following day as he tries to rest up. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Friday to see if the right-handed slugger is feeling good enough to return for the series opener at home against the visiting Athletics. The 34-year-old Venezuelan veteran has been a must-start in all fantasy formats in 2026 in his best season as a pro in his first year in Boston. The four-time All-Star and 11-year veteran is currently slashing .288/.395/.540 with a .936 OPS, 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 57 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 105 games and 430 plate appearances. Contreras had one of his best months in July, hitting .323 (20-for-62) with a 1.117 OPS, five homers, four doubles, 14 RBI, 14 runs, and a stolen base in 20 games played.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com