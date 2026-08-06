Parks Harber Making Most of Promotion To Triple-A Sacramento
Parks Harber has performed since a promotion to Triple-A Sacramento on July 17. With Sacramento, Harber is hitting .329 in 73 at-bats with four homers and 17 RBI to go with 12 runs scored. Harber is the No. 12 prospect in the Giants' system and boasts 55-grade power. The 24-year-old can play third base or the outfield and could give some versatility to the Giants down the stretch this season. Harber could be called upon this season to give San Francisco some big-league depth in the outfield or at third base, but is a bit of a risky stash, just because even his value as a big leaguer is a bit uncertain. A right-handed hitter, Harber has some power in his bat but is looking like a long shot to make a big impact this year as a big leaguer after just recently being promoted to Triple-A.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball