Jake Bauers Remains Out of Brewers Lineup on Thursday
Jake Bauers (abdomen) is out of his team's lineup for their Thursday matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates and right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft. This will be three consecutive games where Bauers has not been in the starting lineup as he battles an abdominal issue. The 30-year-old has had a breakout year in 2026, hitting .270/.375/.503 with 20 home runs, 64 RBI, 68 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 403 plate appearances. Bauers has posted an elite 13.6% walk rate while also logging a 13.6% barrel rate and a 52.9% hard-hit rate. It's not yet clear whether Bauers will require a trip to the injured list. If he does miss extended time, first baseman Andrew Vaughn and outfielder Luis Lara are both candidates to see an increase in playing time. UPDATE: MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports that manager Pat Murphy said that Bauers was available to come off the bench in an emergency on Thursday, and the team is hopeful he can play in Friday's series opener against the Minnesota Twins.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com