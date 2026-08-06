Luke Adams Slumping, Falling Off Stash Radar
Luke Adams is in the midst of a prolonged slump at the plate, going 5-for-34 (.147) over his last 11 games, and has now also gone 16 games without a home run. On the bright side, the Brewers' 11th-ranked prospect has still managed to get on base thanks to his keen eye, drawing seven walks compared to just five strikeouts during his 11-game slump, and has even been hit by pitches five times during that stretch. The 6-foot-4 slugger missed a month and a half earlier this season due to injury, and through 58 games at Nashville, he's slashing .249/.400/.497 with 12 home runs and seven steals. A low 14.8 percent strikeout rate may point to brighter days ahead, but at this point, a 2026 debut feels like a long shot unless perhaps Jake Bauers' (abdomen) recent injury ends up requiring a stint on the injured list, although Adams is not currently on the 40-man roster. Until the 22-year-old's bat shows signs of life again, he's likely not worth the roster spot needed to stash him, and there may be better options to fill an NA slot if available.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com