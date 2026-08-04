Mohamed Diawara Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Mohamed Diawara (finger) has resumed on-court workouts and is expected to be ready for the beginning of training camp in September. Diawara injured his finger during the Summer League, which required him to undergo surgery. It sounds worse than it is, with Diawara already back to doing basketball activities. Last season, Diawara averaged 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 9.2 minutes per game across 69 contests. He figures to be part of the rotation, but Diawara is unlikely to see enough playing time to warrant looking at in fantasy formats.
Source: New York Basketball
Source: New York Basketball