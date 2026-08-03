Luther Burden III the "Clear Front-Runner to be WR1"
Luther Burden III had a few tough catches down the sideline during training camp practice on Monday and is the "clear front-runner to be the WR1" for the Bears this year, according to 247 Sports. The Burden "hype is real." Burden has been the most popular second-year breakout candidate in fantasy circles pretty much all offseason after he came on strong late last year for the Bears. It's a no-brainer because Chicago traded away veteran receiver DJ Moore in the offseason, giving Burden a clear path to more targets and a sizeable role in the passing game in an ascending Bears offense under head coach Ben Johnson. The 22-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Missouri caught 47 of his 60 targets for 652 yards and two touchdowns in 15 regular-season games (five starts) in 2025 as a rookie and has done nothing but draw praise from the coaching staff all offseason. The hype has gotten out, so don't expect Burden to come cheap as a WR2 with upside in upcoming fantasy football drafts. RotoBaller has Burden ranked as the No. 21 fantasy WR for 2026.
Source: 247 Sports
Source: 247 Sports