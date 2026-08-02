Texans Sign Jadeveon Clowney

Aug 2, 2026, 9:09 PM ET
The Houston Texans have signed veteran pass rusher and three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year, $5.5 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Clowney was drafted first overall by the Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent the first five seasons of his career with the team, totaling 29 sacks in 47 games. The former first overall pick spent the 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he had a career resurgence, totaling 8.5 sacks in 13 games. Clowney will rotate behind star pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who combined for 27 sacks last season. Clowney's homecoming should help the Texans' pass-rushing duo stay fresh as they hope to build on a dominant defensive season.--Nathan HarveySource: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network