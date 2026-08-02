Travis Hunter Making Plays on Both Sides of the Ball
Travis Hunter has featured primarily with the defense, but he made a number of standout offensive plays during Sunday's practice. The second-year player got open for a pair of deep catches during what has been his most active session of the summer. Not neglecting his defensive responsibilities, Hunter also intercepted backup quarterback Nick Mullens on a day that showcased his truly unique skill set. The second overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft will continue to be one of the most difficult fantasy projections throughout his early career, as the talent is obvious, but there will be no accounting for usage from week to week. Hunter is RotoBaller's WR72 but could prove to be a difference-maker for risk-tolerant drafters.
Source: Jordan de Lugo
Source: Jordan de Lugo