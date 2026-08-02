Devin White Signs with Lions

Aug 2, 2026, 9:49 AM ET
The Detroit Lions have signed former All-Pro linebacker Devin White to a one-year deal, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, White was one of the league's most promising young linebackers in his early years for the Buccaneers before his career hit a lull in his final seasons in Tampa and over a forgettable 2024 campaign with the Texans, but he was able to turn things around in a major way with the Raiders in 2025. Appearing in all 17 games, White's 174 tackles were the third most in the league, and he added 11 tackles-for-loss and an interception. In Detroit, he could immediately slot in beside 2025 first-team All-Pro Jack Campbell to form one of the most formidable tackling duos in the league.--Patrick McGrathSource: Jordan Schultz