Jeremy Sochan Joins Trail Blazers
Jeremy Sochan has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, per Shams Charania of ESPN. The former No. 9 pick was waived by the Spurs in February, then joined the Knicks and played a limited role during their championship run. Sochan, 23, owns career averages of 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, but his 28.6 percent career mark from three has capped his offensive fit. In Portland, he will try to stick behind Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara on the wing. His defensive versatility gives him a path to minutes, but he is more of a watch-list name than a draft target.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania