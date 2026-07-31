Bobby Witt Jr. on Track to Return Next Tuesday
Bobby Witt Jr. (back) is expected to go through another full workout on Saturday, and he is on track to return from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday to take on the division-rival Minnesota Twins at home at Kauffman Stadium, according to Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star. Witt has been sidelined since July 22 with back soreness, but he has been recovering nicely and will return to the Royals without going on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 26-year-old three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner should be plugged back into all starting lineups in traditional leagues right away next week. Witt will be returning to a .279/.350/.450 slash line with an .800 OPS, 13 home runs, 39 RBI, 30 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored in his 369 at-bats in 2026. July was by far Witt's worst month of the season, as he hit just .196 (11-for-56) with a homer, two doubles, three RBI, seven runs scored, two steals, four walks, and 13 strikeouts in 14 games played. The former second overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft still has plenty of time to be a difference-maker down the stretch for fantasy managers as a five-category contributor.
Source: The Kansas City Star - Jaylon T. Thompson
Source: The Kansas City Star - Jaylon T. Thompson