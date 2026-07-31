Saquon Barkley Could Have His Load Managed This Season
Saquon Barkley has worked in close to a 50/50 split with fourth-year back Tank Bigsby, with the latter drawing rave reviews from the local beat in his first offseason with the team. While Bigsby's involvement could be viewed as planned load management to keep the team's three-time Pro Bowler fresh through the summer after handling more than 800 touches across his first two campaigns with the team, Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks speculated on his Go Birds! podcast about whether Bigsby's increased involvement could stretch into the regular season. With Bigsby arriving in Philadelphia via a mid-season trade, his 2025 involvement was limited primarily to special teams, but as his offensive opportunities grew throughout the year, he took advantage, averaging nearly six yards per carry and looking decisive and explosive behind the same banged-up offensive line that was frequently pointed to as a reason Barkley was incapable of matching some of his previous-season highs. Barkley ran for only 1.6 yards after contact per carry last season, with Bigsby's number more than a full yard higher at 2.8 YPA, while his 10 broken tackles came on only 58 carries to Barkley's 18 broken tackles on 280 attempts. Barkley is RotoBaller's RB6 for 2026, but without the volume that fantasy managers are used to seeing, he could struggle to live up to ADP expectations.
Source: Eliot Shorr-Parks
Source: Eliot Shorr-Parks