Cam Little Remains a High-End Kicker Option Entering 2026
Cam Little put together a rock-solid season in 2025, converting 30 of his 34 field goal attempts and 50 of his 51 extra-point tries. Little also has one of the most powerful legs in the NFL, as he made eight field goals from 50-plus yards out and connected on an NFL-record 68-yard field goal in early November. The 22-year-old finished 2025 as the fifth-best kicker in terms of overall fantasy scoring. Entering 2026, Little should be in a strong position for another high-end fantasy season while playing alongside the high-powered Jacksonville offense. In both redraft and dynasty formats, Little has a strong case to be viewed as an elite kicker.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller