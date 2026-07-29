Jonathan Kuminga Draws Lakers Sign-and-Trade Push
Jonathan Kuminga has been linked to a Lakers sign-and-trade framework that would send Jarred Vanderbilt and draft capital to the Atlanta Hawks, according to Evan Sidery. Kuminga, whom the Hawks acquired from Golden State at the deadline before declining his team option, may need to lower his reported $20-million-plus annual ask if the market does not materialize. The former Warriors forward averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 2025-26. A move to Los Angeles could give him a real frontcourt role alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, though his usage would be capped behind two high-usage guards. Vanderbilt would add defense and rebounding in Atlanta if moved, but his limited offense keeps his fantasy value thin.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery