Marvin Harrison Jr. Returns to Practice on Tuesday After Dealing With Cramps
Marvin Harrison Jr. experienced cramping on Monday, but he was scheduled to return to training camp practice on Tuesday, according to head coach Mike LaFleur. Harrison initially dealt with cramping on Sunday and didn't finish out that practice. The Cardinals gave him the day off on Monday as a precaution, but he seems to be good to go now. The 23-year-old former fourth overall pick from Ohio State in 2024 hasn't lived up to his high expectations through his first two NFL seasons, catching 103 total passes for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns in 29 games (26 starts). Harrison only suited up for 12 games last year and finished with a 41-608-4 line on 73 targets. There have been reports suggesting that last year's breakout star, Michael Wilson, could challenge Harrison as Arizona's true WR1 in 2026. It's the perfect time to try to buy low on Harrison in dynasty/keeper leagues, and he'll be a low-cost WR3/flex option with bounce-back potential in redraft leagues. Between injury concerns and a new offense in the desert this year, fantasy managers will have their reasons to avoid Harrison.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com