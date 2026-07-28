Roman Wilson Receives Praise From Veteran Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers was practically glowing when he talked about wide receiver Roman Wilson, according to Alan Saunders. Wilson is heading into his second season with Rodgers as his quarterback. Rodgers said, "I expect him to start to make some splash plays. He did in the spring. I expect him to have a nice camp." Last season, Wilson had 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets. Wilson will be able to get on the field more often this season with head coach Mike McCarthy running the offense. Historically, McCarthy has leaned heavily into 11-personnel, which allows for three receivers to be on the field more often. Wilson could produce career highs statistically across the board this season, but he will face an uphill battle for targets in a crowded receiver room.
Source: Alan Saunders
Source: Alan Saunders