Colts Want to Get Josh Downs Involved in Many Formations
Josh Downs involved in multiple formations in 2026. "Getting him involved any way we can, whether it's in 12 personnel -- obviously, he plays a lot in the slot in 11 personnel. But just trying to find different ways to get him the ball," Steichen said. The 24-year-old pass-catcher's fantasy stock is on the rise this summer with veteran Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh and with Alec Pierce (ankle) starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Downs, a third-rounder in 2023 from North Carolina, took a step back in 2025 with a 58-566-4 line in 16 games in his third season in the league after a career year in 2024 in which he caught 72 of his 107 targets for 803 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. Another breakout could be coming for Downs if QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) makes a successful return, making him an attractive WR4/flex target as a sleeper in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Source: The Coachspeak Index
Source: The Coachspeak Index