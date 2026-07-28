Eagles Sign Jalen Carter to Four-Year Extension

Jul 28, 2026, 1:16 PM ET
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter to a four-year, $152 million extension on Tuesday that is worth up to $160 million, including $106 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal makes Carter the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, and he'll be under contract with the team through the 2031 season. The 25-year-old former ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft from the University of Georgia has been a game-changing interior defensive lineman for the Eagles since he entered the league, and he has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the last two years. Carter had 33 tackles (21 solo), three sacks, 12 QB hits, and seven pass breakups in 11 regular-season starts in 2025, and he has a total of 108 tackles (66 solo), 13.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 37 QB hits, 13 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in 43 games (27 starts) in his three regular seasons with the Eagles.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN - Adam Schefter