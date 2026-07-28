Quentin Johnston Looking to Prove he Can be Consistent Outside Threat
Quentin Johnston enters training camp this summer "looking to prove that he can be a consistent outside threat." The Chargers showed that they believe in the former first-rounder's long-term potential by picking up his fifth-year, $18 million option. The 24-year-old former TCU wideout struggled with drops and creating separation as a rookie, but he has led the team in touchdowns (16 combined) in each of the past two seasons. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel likes Johnston's potential, too, comparing him to former Houston Texan Andre Johnson and former Atlanta Falcon Julio Jones because of his size (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) and yards-after-the-catch ability. McDaniel could unlock even more from Johnston and make him a weekly threat in L.A.'s offense, making him a very intriguing WR4/flex target with upside in upcoming 2026 fantasy drafts. RotoBaller currently has Johnston ranked as the No. 47 fantasy WR as he heads into his fourth season.
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim