Dylan Cease Continues All-Star Season With Complete-Game Shutout
Dylan Cease had a phenomenal outing on Saturday night in the team's 6-0 shutout win over the division-rival Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, as he threw a complete-game shutout with just one hit allowed, three walks, and 12 strikeouts to pick up his seventh victory of the year and lower his season ERA to 2.46. It was Cease's third career complete game, and it took him 120 pitches to finish the masterful outing. It's been an amazing season for Cease in his first year in Toronto, and he has unbelievably allowed just one hit in two of his last three starts. He is chugging right along with four straight quality starts in July, and he now has a 1.09 WHIP with a league-high 167 strikeouts and 48 walks in 113 1/3 innings on the season. Cease joined only Nolan Ryan as the second pitcher to allow no more than one hit while pitching at least eight innings and striking out at least 10 in back-to-back road starts. He'll obviously be a must-start in his next scheduled outing next week against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com