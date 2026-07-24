Patrick Mahomes Fully Cleared for Training Camp Practice
Patrick Mahomes (knee) has been fully cleared to participate in the start of training camp practices next week, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. A previous report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested that Mahomes was hoping to take part in 11-on-11 team work next week after being limited to seven-on-seven drills during the offseason program while rehabbing a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee from late last season. It appears that Mahomes has gotten the clearance. The 30-year-old three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time regular-season MVP still has boxes to check, but barring a setback during camp and the preseason, he figures to be KC's starting QB for Week 1 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Going up against Denver's stout defense out of the gates will be a good test of Mahomes' health if he plays. We've learned not to bet against Mahomes at this point, but his redraft and dynasty stock going into 2026 is as low as it's ever been as he returns from a serious knee injury. Draft him as a low-end QB1 with upside if the Chiefs' offense can bounce back.
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov