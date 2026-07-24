Ja'Marr Chase Still Sets the Dynasty Market
Ja'Marr Chase caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and the quieter scoring total did nothing to loosen his grip on the top dynasty spot. Chase still led the NFL with 185 targets. He has also cleared 1,200 receiving yards in four of five seasons, with Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins remaining alongside him in Cincinnati. RotoBaller ranks Chase first overall in dynasty, while he sits fifth overall and WR2 in its PPR redraft rankings. That is hardly a bargain, but it is not an overvaluation, either. Chase is 26, signed through 2029, and attached to one of football's best passers. Rebuilders do not need to move him simply because they are not ready to contend. Unless the return looks like a franchise-changing haul, there is little reason for any dynasty manager to sell.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller